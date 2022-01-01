Fountain Valley sandwich spots you'll love

Pickle Banh Mi Co. image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Banh Mi Co.

16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain valley

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pate So Heo$1.50
Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll$5.25
Vietnamese Ice Coffee
Fire Wings Fountain Valley image

 

Fire Wings Fountain Valley

18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
THH Sandwiches image

 

THH Sandwiches

15972 Euclid St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
