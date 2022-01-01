Caesar salad in Fountain Valley
Fountain Valley restaurants that serve caesar salad
Fire Wings Fountain Valley
18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.49
PIZZA
FIRST CLASS PIZZA
18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD - HALF TRAY
|$44.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
|CAESAR SALAD - LARGE
|$10.25
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
|CAESAR SALAD - SMALL
|$7.75
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.