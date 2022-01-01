Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley restaurants
Fountain Valley restaurants that serve caesar salad

Fire Wings Fountain Valley

18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
More about Fire Wings Fountain Valley
PIZZA

FIRST CLASS PIZZA

18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD - HALF TRAY$44.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
CAESAR SALAD - LARGE$10.25
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
CAESAR SALAD - SMALL$7.75
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
More about FIRST CLASS PIZZA

