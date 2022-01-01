Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley restaurants
Fountain Valley restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

18691 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
PIZZA

FIRST CLASS PIZZA

18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN STRIPS 1/2 LB$6.99
Deep fried, tender strips of chicken breast. Served with Ranch dressing.
KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS$6.99
Includes fries and a small drink
CHICKEN STRIPS 1LB$11.99
Plain and delicious. Or choose from one of our tasty Wing sauces upon request.
More about FIRST CLASS PIZZA

