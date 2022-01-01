Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Fountain Valley
/
Fountain Valley
/
Kimchi
Fountain Valley restaurants that serve kimchi
Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori
18315 Brookhurst St. #1, 18315 Brookhurst St. #1,
No reviews yet
Pork & Kimchi
$8.95
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
18315 Brookhurst St #1, Fountain Valley
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$4.25
Contains squid & pine nuts.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
