Spaghetti in Fountain Valley

More about INI Ristorante - INI Ristorante
16129 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
|Clam Pesto Spaghetti
|$19.00
clams, tomato wine reduction, herbs
More about FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
PIZZA
FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
|SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
|$10.49
Simple, yet delicious. Includes garlic bread.
|KID'S SPAGHETTI Meatballs
|$7.49
Includes garlic bread and a small drink
|SPAGHETTI ONLY
|$7.99
Your choice of marinara or butter noodles. Includes garlic bread.