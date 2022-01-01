Four Chairs
Come in and enjoy!
3282 Mission st
Location
3282 Mission st
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Buen Comer
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexico City Food
RakiRaki San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!
TILAK Indian Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
Piqueos
Come in and enjoy!