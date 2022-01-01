Go
Toast

Four Dads Pub

Come in and enjoy!

18 R Hartford

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Inferno Chix Dip$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Cheese, Chips, Pita
Broken Wings
(8) Bone in, tossed or (6) Boneless with sauce served on the side.
Pretzel Palooza$10.00
Warm Bavarian served with Beer Cheese
Four Dads Mac N' Cheese$12.00
4 cheeses, creamy, with butter crumb topping
Chicken of the Week$15.00
"Born On the Bayou"
Buttermilk fried/ seared chicken breast, terminator cheese sauce, voodoo bacon, crispy garlic-rice noodles, focaccia
Burger Plain$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese
Philly Special$1.00
Shaved Rib-Eye, peppers, onions, mushrooms, queso, provolone
Chicken-N-Roll$12.00
Seared Chicken or served with tomato, mozzarella, banana peppers, melted cheese. Or inferno fried served with blue cheese
Burger Of The Week$14.00
"Mexacali Blue"
Peppered bacon, grilled jalapeno-banana pepper salsa, chedar, BBQ dry rub, blue cheese crumble, arugla, brioche
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
Served with a fried egg, 2 slices of bacon, queso and maple syrup
See full menu

Location

18 R Hartford

Granby CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deep Roots Street Food

No reviews yet

ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY:
Deep Roots Street Food, offering a global street food experience to celebrate the great American Melting Pot.

Z Express

No reviews yet

Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.

Lox Stock & Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

No reviews yet

Han Asian Cuisine located in the heart of Granby, offers an extensive menu from Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine.
The complexity associated with creating the perfect sushi starts with the freshest seafood, fresh wasabi and the ideal sushi rice. These elements are what Han believes in and this is what captures the true essence of our food. Come visit Han Sushi Bar and watch its amazing chefs create cutting edge sushi, or come experience fine Asian cuisine in our dining area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston