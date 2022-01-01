Go
Toast

Four Day Ray Brewing

Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11671 Lantern Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (2117 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Tender Salad$15.00
Romaine Lettuce|Nashville Tenders|Celery|Rainbow Carrot|Red Cabbage|Jack Cheese|Ranch
Bleu Cheese Dressing 4oz $$$$2.00
Chipotle Turkey$14.00
Harvest Greens | House-Smoked Turkey | Chipotle Havarti | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Pickled Red Onion | Sunflower Seeds | Brickhouse Sweet Dijon Vinaigrette
Sm. FDR Wedge$7.00
Crisp Iceberg | Gorgonzola | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cherry Tomatoes | Haystack Onions | House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing
***Add BBQ Pulled Pork +$2
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Baller Tots$11.00
House-Made | Smoked Gouda | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Chives | Sriracha Ranch | Sour Cream
Southwest Chopped$16.00
Blackened Shrimp or Asada Steak | Harvest Greens | Sauteed Shrimp | Grilled Pineapple Salsa | Roasted Corn | Fresh Avocado | Cherry Tomatoes | Crispy Tortilla Strips | Chihuahua | Cheese Brick House Avocado Lime Dressing
Smoked then Fried Wings$16.00
Mild | Hot! | Chipotle Molasses BBQ | Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub | Sweet Chili Gochujang | Tropical Habanero
Specify Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Crispy Chicken Sando$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | Your Choice of: Crispy | Hot Honey | Nashville | Nashville Hot Hot! | or Nashville Fuego! | Shaved Romacrunch | Buttermilk-Chive Sauce | Brioche Bun
Indiana Tenderloin$14.00
Fischer Farms Hand-Breaded Pork Loin | Brioche Bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11671 Lantern Road

Fishers IN

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0246

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Catering

No reviews yet

Let us do the cooking for you! Holiday take & bake meals will be available for online ordering with pick up locations in and around the greater Indianapolis area.

LouVino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston