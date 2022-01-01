Go
Four Peaks Brewing

Come in and grab some beer for the weekend!

2401 South Wilson Street

Popular Items

Tropic Short Hop Case$10.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
Sunday Seltzer 24 pack$20.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
Tropic Short Hop 1/6 bbl$40.00
Must be picked up at 2401 S Wilson St, Tempe, AZ 85282 on Saturday, 8/28, from 11am-1pm.
Pumpkin Porter 6 pack$8.00
Location

2401 South Wilson Street

Tempe AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
