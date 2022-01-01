Go
Four Pegs Beer Lounge

Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar is a local favorite specializing in Craft Beer and smoked meats. Our family friendly atmosphere is great for people of all ages. Our outdoor patio area is a great place to relax and dine. We look forward to taking care of you!!

1053 Goss Avenue

Popular Items

Cajun Wings$16.00
Four Pegs Fries$3.00
Jumbo Smoked Wings$13.00
Garlic Parmesan Wings$16.00
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$9.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$13.00
Pulled Chicken$13.00
Bbq Beer Cheese Nachos$10.00
Fish & Chips W/ Toasted Bread$14.00
4:20 Burger$18.00
Location

1053 Goss Avenue

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
