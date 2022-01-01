Go
  • Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.

Locally Sourced, Freshly Prepared, Casual Dining.

663 10th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)

Popular Items

Bell's Braised Beef$20.00
Maple Mustard Baby Back Ribs$22.00
Flank Steak Chili Rubbed W/Gorgonzola & Salsa$20.00
Mesquite Beef Skewers$17.00
Four Roses House Salad$9.00
Kids Chix Strips W/fries$7.00
NY Strip W/Peppercorn Butter$38.00
Peanut Butter Pie$7.75
Cheesecakes$8.00
Carrot Cake$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Location

663 10th St

Plainwell MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
