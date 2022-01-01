Go
Toast

Flakowitz Cafes

Come in and enjoy small cafe

11535 Osprey Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$7.99
Choice of Cheese
2 Egg$4.99
See full menu

Location

11535 Osprey Trail

Parkland FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lovely's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dipiazza Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grazianos Market Hialeah

No reviews yet

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers. We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

Miami Tres Leche y Mas

No reviews yet

A small business that specializes in tres leche as well as many other handmade dessert items.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston