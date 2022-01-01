Go
Toast

Fourmans

Come in and enjoy!

3615 Hwy 79 North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calzone$9.95
Cheeseburger basket$7.95
5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
CheeseBurger$5.45
Fried pickles$5.95
Italian grilled chicken sand w/sw$9.95
Large cheesesticks$12.95
Kids Pizza$6.95
Wings 10$15.90
Fried mushrooms$5.95
See full menu

Location

3615 Hwy 79 North

Paris TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tom's Pizza and Steak House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ace's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blues Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dew Drop In Grocery LLC

No reviews yet

Dew Drop In for a cold beer, brisket, pizza, bbq, ribs and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston