Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

796 Beacon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, and white pepper.
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls$7.50
Cabbage, carrot, celery, scallion, cilantro, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.
Four Spoons Pad Thai$15.95
Stir fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, bean sprout, chive, egg, peanut, and paprika with chef's special sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, carrot, cauliflower, Chinese broccoli, sweet pepper, and Thai basil.
Avocado in the Garden Fresh Rolls$7.50
Baby romaine heart, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, and peanut sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.
Thai Chicken Satay$8.50
Grilled coconut milk marinated chicken breast on the skewer. Served with peanut sauce.
Tom Yum
Sour and spicy soup, mushroom, tomato, kaffir lime leaf flavor broth, lemongrass, and cilantro.
Scallion Pancake$7.50
Vegetarian scallion homemade style-fried served with ginger sauce.
Location

Newton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
