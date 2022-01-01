Go
Toast

FOURTEA

Come in and enjoy!

870 n tustin street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Princess Lychee$6.25
Real lychee mushed and blended with freshly brewed jasmine green tea, sweentened with our house sweetener
Mango Hurricane$6.25
Blended smoothie made with real mango and mixed with sea salt cheese foam
Thai Tea$4.75
Classic thai flavored milk tea
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green tea shaken with our house creamer, served over ice
Matcha Green Milk Tea$5.50
Premium Japan Shizuka Matcha Powder mixed with whoke milk, non-dairy option available
Fresh Taro Milk Tea$5.50
Classic milk tea base with Freshly made mashed taro
Oreo Slush$4.75
A delicious combo of oreo and milk blended with ice and topped with sea-salt cheese foam and oreo crunch, served with boba, non-diary option available
Watermelon Green Tea$5.95
Fresh watermelon blended with jasmine green tea sweentened with our house sweetener
strawberry Green Tea$5.75
Fresh strawberries mixed with jasmine green tea, creating a fresh strawberry flavored tea
Classic Milk Tea$4.75
Freshly brewed Lapsang black tea shaken with our house creamer, served over ice
See full menu

Location

870 n tustin street

orange CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Ferno

No reviews yet

'DO YOU DARE?'
Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

ORANGE CAFE

No reviews yet

Best hidden secret in Orange, best breakfast in town, family owned and operated for over 25 years.
Come in and enjoy!

Brew Hawg BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston