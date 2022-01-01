FourTunas Fish & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
601 N broadway suit D
Popular Items
Location
601 N broadway suit D
escondido CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taqueria Morelos 2
Come in and enjoy!
Barrel Republic Escondido
Come in and enjoy!
Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club
Located in downtown Escondido, this venue is quite lovely. The front of the place is a pizza shop where fresh pizzas are made daily during the week. The weekend brings on a whole new aura of excitement as with it begins the opening of the comedy club. There is a 2 item minimum purchase requirement per person once inside the showroom but this is typical of most all comedy venues. Come enjoy a night of endless laughs and leave your stressors behind. You wont regret it!
Hunsaker's
Come on in and enjoy!