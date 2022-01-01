Go
FourTunas Fish & Bar

601 N broadway suit D

Popular Items

Fish Taco$2.50
Fried fish, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, house white sauce.
Fish Ceviche Tostada$5.50
Sour cream$1.00
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried shrimp, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, house white sauce.
FourTunas Burrito$14.00
fried fish,grilled fish,smoked tuna,cilantro,french fries and house sauce
Salmon Entree$19.95
served with salad, rice and beans
Four Tunas Dorado Taco (cheese)$5.50
hard shell shrimp taco with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, and house white sauce.
"Mar y Tierra" Taco$5.50
shrimp, steak, cheese, avocado, house green sauce.
Grilled Fish Taco$3.00
grilled fish, onion, cilantro, house white sauce.
Gobernador Taco (cheese)$4.50
Location

601 N broadway suit D

escondido CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
