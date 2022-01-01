Go
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy

Where no Fowl is a bad Fowl!

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140

Popular Items

10 BONELESS WING MEAL$13.59
10 BONELESS WING WITH FRIES & COLESLAW
5 WHOLE WINGS$10.59
5PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE
FRIED CORN$1.99
LARGE SEASONED FRY$5.49
LARGE
CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.49
GRILLED, CAJUN, OR FRIED
4 FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$4.59
4PC
10 PARTY WINGS$10.79
10PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE
6 PARTY WINGS$7.29
25 PARTY WINGS$24.59
3 PC FISH BASKET$15.49
3PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW
Location

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140

Little Elm TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
