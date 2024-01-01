Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fowlerville restaurants you'll love

Fowlerville restaurants
Fowlerville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Fowlerville restaurants

The Feed Bag Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

The Feed Bag Cafe

590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 4.7 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.49
Egg, choice of meat, American cheese on an English Muffin.
Build Your Own Burger$10.99
Choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles or red onion.
Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club$10.99
Chicken tenderloin strips, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
More about The Feed Bag Cafe
Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

941 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 3.3 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Sticks$7.99
6 battered 100% Wisconsin cheese sticks served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh Water Lake Perch$15.99
Lightly hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with your selection of 2 sides.
Famous Fish And Chips$13.99
Delicious breaded cod filets fried or baked. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
More about Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant
Bloated Goat - 141 E. Grand River

141 e grand river, fowlerville

No reviews yet
More about Bloated Goat - 141 E. Grand River

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fowlerville

Prime Ribs

Reuben

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

French Toast

