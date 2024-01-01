Fowlerville restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS
The Feed Bag Cafe
590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
$4.49
Egg, choice of meat, American cheese on an English Muffin.
Build Your Own Burger
$10.99
Choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles or red onion.
Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club
$10.99
Chicken tenderloin strips, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
PIZZA
Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant
941 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville
Popular items
Cheese Sticks
$7.99
6 battered 100% Wisconsin cheese sticks served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh Water Lake Perch
$15.99
Lightly hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with your selection of 2 sides.
Famous Fish And Chips
$13.99
Delicious breaded cod filets fried or baked. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Bloated Goat - 141 E. Grand River
141 e grand river, fowlerville