Coleslaw in Fowlerville

Fowlerville restaurants
Fowlerville restaurants that serve coleslaw

The Feed Bag Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

The Feed Bag Cafe

590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 4.7 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Coleslaw$3.99
Small Coleslaw$0.99
Medium Coleslaw$2.99
More about The Feed Bag Cafe
Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

941 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 3.3 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

