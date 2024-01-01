Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fowlerville

Fowlerville restaurants
Fowlerville restaurants that serve tacos

The Feed Bag Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

The Feed Bag Cafe

590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 4.7 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$0.00
More about The Feed Bag Cafe
Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

941 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

Avg 3.3 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Ole' Salad$11.99
Your choice of chicken or beef with cheese, diced onions. green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives on a bed of lettuce in a baked shell. Served with salsa and sour cream. Jalapenos served upon request.
More about Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

