Fox & the knife

Chef Karen akunowicz's vibrant enoteca pays homage to her time as a chef in Italy's Emilia Romagna region.

PASTA

28 W Broadway • $$

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)

Popular Items

Rosemary Focaccia$14.00
Mozzarella & Taleggio
Spaghetti con Vongole$25.00
Saffron, Clams, Tomato Butter
Pollo Al Mattone$25.00
Sumac, Escarole, Rosemary Brown Butter
Bietola & Burrata$13.00
Warm Walnut Vinaigrette, Crispy Shallots
Brussels Agrodolce$9.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts agrodolce, mint, shallots
Kale Panzanella$12.00
Tuscan Kale, Clementines, Pomegranate
Malfaldini$25.00
Toasted Farro, Spring Mushrooms, Truffle Butter
Milanese Di Maiale$22.00
Crispy Pork, Saffron Aioli, Honeycrisp Apples
Tagliatelle$26.00
Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano
Broccoli "Caesar"$14.00
Grilled Broccoli, Pimmenton, Lemon, Parmigiano Reggiano,
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

28 W Broadway

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

