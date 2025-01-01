Restaurant banner image

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

400 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are excited to offer pre-ordering for your upcoming performance! For intermission orders, select the floor desired for intermission pick up. Only bottled water and drinks in a P.A.C. souvenir cup are allowed in the theater. ID required for all alcoholic drinks.

Location

400 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

ACOCA Coffee
View restaurantnext
The Bar - The Avenue 427 W College Ave
View restaurantnext
RYE Restaurant & Lounge Appleton, WI
View restaurantnext
Appleton Beer Factory
View restaurantnext
ototo 205 North Richmond Street
View restaurantnext
Legendairy Cookies 'N Creamery SHOP - 101 E College Ave
View restaurantnext
Sangria's Mexican Grill 215 S Memorial Drive
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston