Go
Toast

Fox Creek Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

141 High St • $$

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Steak Tips$24.95
Aged house BBQ marinated Angus Tips
served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Veggie
Bang Bang Shrimp$13.95
Lightly fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
Lemon Cilantro Grilled Chicken Tacos$13.95
(2) Flour tortillas loaded with grilled chicken, arugula, pico de gallo, Cilantro Lemon Aioli, & Cotija cheese. Served with French fries.
Impossible Burger$14.95
Not only for vegetarians, it looks like meat, cooks like meat but it's plant based! Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Extra Local Burger$16.95
Maine Family Farm Beef, NH Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, MA Bakery Bun - Keep it Local!
Tavern Burger$11.95
All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, house seasoned sauce on a brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.95
Fried chicken topped with Napa slaw and pickled cherry peppers. Finished with a sriracha aioli
Fish Tacos$18.95
(2) Blackened or fried haddock tacos, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha sour cream
Turkey BLT$14.95
House roasted turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo
Baked Bavarian Pretzels$8.95
Dusted with Kosher salt and served with local craft beer cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 High St

Ipswich MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heart & Soul Cafe

No reviews yet

Please call the cafe at 978-356-7685 to place an order.

Little River Store - Ipswich MA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ipswich River Provisions

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

True North Ale Company

No reviews yet

Brewing on Boston's North Shore, True North Ale Company is a craft brewery rooted in our regional history of integrity, honesty, and four centuries of maritime history. Visit our taproom for pints of juicy American IPAs, sophisticated Belgian ales, classic German lagers, cutting-edge sours, and many more traditional and experimental styles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston