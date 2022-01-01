Go
5957 McKee Rd

Fitchburg, WI 53719

Popular Items

10# Memorial Day Grill Box$100.00
10# Memorial Day Grill Box will include a selection of brats, sausages, steaks and pork chops.
Willow Creek Ground Pork$4.75
1# of locally raised ground pork (frozen)
Fox Heritage Ground Beef$6.00
1# locally raised ground beef (frozen)
Willow Creek Bacon$11.00
1# of Willow Creek Farms locally raised Berkshire bacon (frozen)
Willow Creek Bone-In Pork Chops$12.00
Bone-in pork chop (2 pack). Frozen.
Fox Heritage Bacon & Cheddar Bratwurst$4.99
4-pack of Fox Heritage Farms bacon & cheddar bratwurst (frozen)
Willow Creek Pork Sausage$5.25
1# of Willow Creek pork sausage (frozen)
Willow Creek Boneless Shoulder Roast$12.50
2-3# of Willow Creek Farms purebred Berkshire shoulder (frozen)
Willow Creek Bacon Ends$5.25
1 lb of Willow Creek Farms bacon ends (frozen)
Willow Creek Fresh Bratwurst$6.99
4-pack of Willow Creek Farms fresh bratwurst (frozen)
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg WI 53719

Directions

