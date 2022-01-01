Fox Lake restaurants you'll love
Fox Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Fox Lake restaurants
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
20 South Route 12, Fox Lake
|Popular items
|Gouda Bacon Bites
|$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
|1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
|$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|Large French Fries
|$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
More about Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
14 Grand Ave, Fox Lake
|Popular items
|BLT
|$9.00
1/3 Pound of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Balsamic Aioli
|Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Onion Marmalade
Add Bacon or Ham for $2
|The Italian American
Salami, Capicola, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Provolone, Giardiniera & Garlic Aioli -*This is our TOP SELLER*
More about Studio Hotrods Smokehouse
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Studio Hotrods Smokehouse
44 S Route 12, Fox Lake
|Popular items
|1/2 Ib Pulled Pork
|$9.00
1/2 lb. of our delicious slow smoked tender and juicy pulled pork.
Served with pickled onion and pickles.
|Cornbread
|$3.75
HOUSEMADE slice of Cornbread HEAVEN! A lil' sweet, a lil' corny, served with a chocolate chip cookie butter.
|Smoked Ham Christmas Package
|$189.00
9 - 10 Lbs Smoked Spiral Cut Ham
3 Lbs Cornbread Pork Stuffing
4 Lbs Bacon Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
32 oz Tallow Gravy
2 Lbs Burnt Ends Green Beans
12 Pack of Dinner Rolls
Pecan Bars and Texas Sheet Cake