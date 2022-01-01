Fox Lake restaurants you'll love

Fox Lake restaurants
Toast
  • Fox Lake

Fox Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Fox Lake restaurants

Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

20 South Route 12, Fox Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gouda Bacon Bites$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Large French Fries$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint

14 Grand Ave, Fox Lake

Avg 4.7 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$9.00
1/3 Pound of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Balsamic Aioli
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$8.00
American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Onion Marmalade
Add Bacon or Ham for $2
The Italian American
Salami, Capicola, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Provolone, Giardiniera & Garlic Aioli -*This is our TOP SELLER*
More about Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
Studio Hotrods Smokehouse image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Studio Hotrods Smokehouse

44 S Route 12, Fox Lake

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Ib Pulled Pork$9.00
1/2 lb. of our delicious slow smoked tender and juicy pulled pork.
Served with pickled onion and pickles.
Cornbread$3.75
HOUSEMADE slice of Cornbread HEAVEN! A lil' sweet, a lil' corny, served with a chocolate chip cookie butter.
Smoked Ham Christmas Package$189.00
9 - 10 Lbs Smoked Spiral Cut Ham
3 Lbs Cornbread Pork Stuffing
4 Lbs Bacon Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
32 oz Tallow Gravy
2 Lbs Burnt Ends Green Beans
12 Pack of Dinner Rolls
Pecan Bars and Texas Sheet Cake
More about Studio Hotrods Smokehouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fox Lake

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

