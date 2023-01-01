Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Fox Lake
/
Fox Lake
/
Chicken Wraps
Fox Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Johnny's Cafe, Inc
89 E Grand Ave, Fox Lake
No reviews yet
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap
$8.95
chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch
More about Johnny's Cafe, Inc
Twisted Burger - Fox Lake
7233 State Park Road, Fox Lake
No reviews yet
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
$10.95
More about Twisted Burger - Fox Lake
Browse other tasty dishes in Fox Lake
Cookies
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Pasta Salad
Chili
Chopped Salad
Garlic Bread
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Fox Lake to explore
Libertyville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Mchenry
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Gurnee
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(319 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1691 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(914 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(673 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston