Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Fox Lake
/
Fox Lake
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Fox Lake restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Johnny's Cafe, Inc
89 E Grand Ave, Fox Lake
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95
served with marinara (6pcs)
More about Johnny's Cafe, Inc
Twisted Burger - Fox Lake
7233 State Park Road, Fox Lake
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.25
More about Twisted Burger - Fox Lake
Browse other tasty dishes in Fox Lake
Cheeseburgers
Reuben
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Pies
Quesadillas
Boneless Wings
More near Fox Lake to explore
Libertyville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Mchenry
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Gurnee
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1659 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(895 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(856 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(661 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston