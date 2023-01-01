Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Fox Lake

Fox Lake restaurants
Fox Lake restaurants that serve paninis

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint

14 Grand Ave, Fox Lake

Avg 4.7 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Stunad- Italian Panini$12.00
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aioli & Giardiniera Relish
Half Vegetable Panini$6.00
Roasted Zucchini, Squash & Portobello Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Onion Marmalade, Tomato & Balsamic Glaze
Vegetable Panini$10.00
Roasted Zucchini, Squash & Portobello Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Onion Marmalade & Balsamic Glaze
More about Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
Whistle Stop - 15 East Grand Avenue

15 East Grand Avenue, Fox Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Panini$13.29
More about Whistle Stop - 15 East Grand Avenue

