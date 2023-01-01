Paninis in Fox Lake
Fox Lake restaurants that serve paninis
More about Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Perricone's A Soup & Sandwich Joint
14 Grand Ave, Fox Lake
|Stunad- Italian Panini
|$12.00
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aioli & Giardiniera Relish
|Half Vegetable Panini
|$6.00
Roasted Zucchini, Squash & Portobello Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Onion Marmalade, Tomato & Balsamic Glaze
|Vegetable Panini
|$10.00
Roasted Zucchini, Squash & Portobello Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Onion Marmalade & Balsamic Glaze