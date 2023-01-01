Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Fox Lake

Go
Fox Lake restaurants
Toast

Fox Lake restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Johnny's Cafe, Inc

89 E Grand Ave, Fox Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chops$14.95
center cut chops served with spinach & baked potato
More about Johnny's Cafe, Inc
Consumer pic

 

Whistle Stop - 15 East Grand Avenue

15 East Grand Avenue, Fox Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Pork Chops$17.00
More about Whistle Stop - 15 East Grand Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Fox Lake

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Paninis

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Map

More near Fox Lake to explore

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston