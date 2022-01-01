Fox Liquor Bar
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
237 S Wilmington St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
237 S Wilmington St
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Young Hearts Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine!
MOFU Shoppe
Nestled in the historic City Market neighborhood of downtown Raleigh, MOFU Shoppe brings you the flavors of Asia with the comfort of southern hospitality. Born out of the Food Network award winning Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, we've come a long way and can't wait to see you in soon.
Bida Manda
Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.