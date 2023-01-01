Go
Banner picView gallery

Fox + Mulberry - 114 W Mulberry St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

114 W Mulberry St

Baltimore, OH 43105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

114 W Mulberry St, Baltimore OH 43105

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Farmhouse Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market Street Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
Schaffner's Drive In
orange star4.7 • 743
601 W Market St Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
Outerbelt Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
3560 Dolson Ct. Carroll, OH 43112
View restaurantnext
Hereinafter
orange starNo Reviews
3430 N. Bank Rd. Millersport, OH 43046
View restaurantnext
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
1009 N Memorial Dr Lancaster, OH 43130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Schaffner's Drive In
orange star4.7 • 743
601 W Market St Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Baltimore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fox + Mulberry - 114 W Mulberry St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston