Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Come in and enjoy!
4301 W Wisconsin Ave
Popular Items
Location
4301 W Wisconsin Ave
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Shop Bar And Grille
Smokin' Them Meats For Takeout Or Delivered Right To Your Door!!
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co
Come in and enjoy our scratch made menu!
Cinder's Charcoal Grille
Come in and enjoy!