Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

Come in and enjoy!

4301 W Wisconsin Ave

Popular Items

WASABI SALMON TACOS$15.00
Seared salmon, Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds, served on flour tortillas
FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
Served with Cheese
BLACKENED CHICKEN or SALMON SALAD
Blackened chicken or salmon, mixed greens, avocado and corn salsa,
tortilla strips, and cilantro creme fraiche
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS$12.00
White cheddar Kaufhold’s Kurds from Ellsworth, WI served with ranch dressing
CRUNCH CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce
HOUSE-MADE POTATO CHIPS$8.00
House-made potato chips served with ranch dip
ORIGINAL CRUNCH TENDERS$13.00
Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders and sweet mustard brew sauce
served with choice of fries or our BAM BAM MASHED POTATOES (add $.50)
EDAMAME$6.00
Steamed edamame with sea salt
APPLE CRANBERRY SALAD
Grilled chicken or salmon, kale and spinach mix, cranberry, red apple, bacon,
feta, walnut, and a homemade apple dijon vinaigrette
ADD VEG$3.50
See full menu

Location

4301 W Wisconsin Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
