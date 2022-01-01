Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
Waterfront Taproom with outdoor seating offering house-brewed craft beer and fantastic American food.
1501 Arboretum Drive
Location
Oshkosh WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
