Go
Toast

Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

Waterfront Taproom with outdoor seating offering house-brewed craft beer and fantastic American food.

1501 Arboretum Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunch Salad$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce
BEER CHEESE STEAKBURGER$16.00
Ground beef steak burger topped with bacon, beer cheese sauce, and mixed greens, on a pretzel bun
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles,
maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS$12.00
White cheddar Kaufhold’s Kurds from Ellsworth, WI served with ranch dressing
WASABI SALMON TACOS$16.00
Seared salmon, peppers, onions, salsa rojo, and pico de gallo, served on flour tortillas
CRUNCH TENDERS$13.00
Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders and sweet mustard brew sauce
served with choice of fries or our NEW BAM BAM MASHED POTATOES (add $.50)
FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
Our Famous White Chicken Chili served with sour cream and cheese
CRUNCH WRAP$14.00
Crunch chicken tenders, greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and ranch dressing, served in a sun dried tomato wrap
Fish and Chips$20.00
Marble Eye Scottish Ale battered cod, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, eggs, house-made croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

1501 Arboretum Drive

Oshkosh WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Jaripeos - Oshkosh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! the food, drinks and atmosphere. Family owend business since 2006

Becket’s

No reviews yet

modern American waterfront dining in the heart of Downtown Oshkosh !

Gabes Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston