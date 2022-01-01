Fox Family Bakery
Boulder City's Finest Family Bakery!
1007 Elm Street Suite E
Location
1007 Elm Street Suite E
Boulder City NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southwest Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Fox Smokehouse BBQ
We serve brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, mac & cheese, cowboy beans, fried okra and plenty more. We also catering! Thank you for stopping by.
Cleveland's The Lounge
Hidden in the basement of the historic Boulder Dam Hotel is Boulder City’s Original Speakeasy, Cleveland's. Custom cocktails and conversation awaits you. We are Boulder City’s premier spot for live music so smooth you can hear the ice melting in your glass.
Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City
Come in and enjoy!