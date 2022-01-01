Go
Fox Smokehouse BBQ

We serve brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, mac & cheese, cowboy beans, fried okra and plenty more. We also catering! Thank you for stopping by.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

930 Nevada Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (2083 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
1/4 pound beef patty with cheese on a toasted bun with choice of one small side.
Mac and Cheese$9.00
Large side of our famous mac & cheese with choice of one small side.
Peach Cobbler$8.00
Our homemade peach cobbler is served warmed. Ice cream scoop is an additional charge.
Lg Mac & Cheese$8.00
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
Sm Mac & Cheese$4.00
Our homemade mac n cheese recipe delivers a loving kick!
Sliders$16.00
Your choice of meat, mix or match, Chicken, Pork, Brisket, or Tri Tip served on two huge toasted buns. Topped with coleslaw, onions, pickels and pepperoncinis.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Served HOT on Texas Toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles!
Tacos$13.00
Two tacos: choice of meat, mix or match: Chicken, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Brisket, Tri Tip, Turkey; lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream upon request.
Hot Chocolate$2.50
Pickle Fries$10.00
Thinkly cut pickles, battered and deep fried ending in perfect crunch.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

930 Nevada Way

Boulder City NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

