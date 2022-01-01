Foxboro pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Foxboro restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Foxboro

Antonia's Italian Cuisine image

 

Antonia's Italian Cuisine

10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$9.49
Shaved Steak chopped with American Cheese
Greek Salad$7.49
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Garden Salad$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions
More about Antonia's Italian Cuisine
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

211 North St, Foxboro

Avg 3.9 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Orange 2 Liter
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Olive & Mint image

PIZZA

Olive & Mint

2 Washington Street, Foxborough

Avg 4.2 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cilantro Naan$4.00
Tikka Masala$13.00
$30 Indian Meal$30.00
More about Olive & Mint
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

8 Commercial St, Foxboro

Avg 4.2 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
French Fries$3.19
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
Bytes image

 

Bytes

23 Patriot Place, Foxborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Pizza
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Cheese Stix Large$8.50
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Half Baked Cookies$6.25
Six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Bytes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Foxboro

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

Map

More near Foxboro to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

South Easton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston