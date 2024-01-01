Chipotle chicken in Foxboro
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
44 School St, Foxborough
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Southwest grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, spring mix,
pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Achilitos Taqueria
265 patriot place, Foxborough
|Chipotle Chicken Taco*
|$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$11.00
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.