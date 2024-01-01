Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Foxboro

Foxboro restaurants
Foxboro restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Station One by Shovel Town Brewery

44 School St, Foxborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Southwest grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, spring mix,
pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Achilitos Taqueria

265 patriot place, Foxborough

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$11.00
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
