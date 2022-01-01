Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Foxboro
/
Foxboro
/
Hummus
Foxboro restaurants that serve hummus
Union Straw
8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro
No reviews yet
Hummus Platter
$17.00
Fresh Veggies & House-Made Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Chips
More about Union Straw
Antonia's Italian Cuisine
10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro
No reviews yet
Hummus & Tabbouleh
$7.49
With Lettuce & Tomato
Side Hummus
$2.50
lb. Hummus
$4.99
More about Antonia's Italian Cuisine
