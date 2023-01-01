Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobster rolls in
Foxboro
/
Foxboro
/
Lobster Rolls
Foxboro restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
44 School St, Foxborough
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$28.00
Lobster Roll
$28.00
More about Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
A La Esh at Normandy Farms - 72 West Street
72 West Street, Foxborough
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll w/ fries
$25.00
More about A La Esh at Normandy Farms - 72 West Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Foxboro
Quesadillas
French Fries
Brisket
Chocolate Cake
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Eggplant Parm
Cheese Pizza
More near Foxboro to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Norton
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Sharon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
No reviews yet
South Easton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(653 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(182 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston