Lobsters in Foxboro

Foxboro restaurants
Foxboro restaurants that serve lobsters

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough

236 Patriot Place, Foxborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENT Lobster$65.00
Whole Maine Lobster, Lump Crab, Bread Crumbs, Lemon Tarragon Butter
GF Lobster Risotto$45.00
-- Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
App Lobster Risotto$24.00
-- Half Order Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery

44 School St, Foxborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$28.00
Lobster Roll$28.00
More about Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
A La Esh at Normandy Farms - 72 West Street

72 West Street, Foxborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll w/ fries$25.00
More about A La Esh at Normandy Farms - 72 West Street

