Lobsters in Foxboro
Foxboro restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough
236 Patriot Place, Foxborough
|ENT Lobster
|$65.00
Whole Maine Lobster, Lump Crab, Bread Crumbs, Lemon Tarragon Butter
|GF Lobster Risotto
|$45.00
-- Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
|App Lobster Risotto
|$24.00
-- Half Order Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
More about Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
44 School St, Foxborough
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00