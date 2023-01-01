Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Foxboro

Go
Foxboro restaurants
Toast

Foxboro restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

Union Straw

8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Risotto$22.00
House-Made Pumpkin Risotto, Fried Leeks, Apple Cider Reduction
Wild Mushroom Risotto$25.00
More about Union Straw
Consumer pic

 

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough

236 Patriot Place, Foxborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Lobster Risotto$45.00
-- Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
App Lobster Risotto$24.00
-- Half Order Maine Lobster Risotto, Asparagus, Fresh Herbs, Lobster Cream
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Foxboro

Pork Belly

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Foxboro to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

No reviews yet

South Easton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston