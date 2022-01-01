Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Foxboro
/
Foxboro
/
Shrimp Tacos
Foxboro restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Union Straw
8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$26.00
More about Union Straw
FRENCH FRIES
Achilitos Taqueria
265 patriot place, Foxborough
Avg 4.7
(262 reviews)
Baja Shrimp Taco
$5.00
Grilled Shrimp Taco
$5.00
Corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Browse other tasty dishes in Foxboro
French Fries
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Ravioli
Nachos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Caesar Salad
More near Foxboro to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Sharon
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Norton
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(564 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(561 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston