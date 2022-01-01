Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Foxboro

Foxboro restaurants
Foxboro restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

UNION STRAW image

 

Union Straw

8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$26.00
More about Union Straw
Achilito's Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Achilitos Taqueria

265 patriot place, Foxborough

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
More about Achilitos Taqueria

