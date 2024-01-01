Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Foxboro

Foxboro restaurants
Foxboro restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Station One by Shovel Town Brewery

44 School St, Foxborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Salad$19.00
Baby mesclun greens tossed with zesty Italian dressing, roasted red peppers, walnuts, gorgonzola, apple, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, crispy
prosciutto, house marinated steak tips
Steak Tip Salad$19.00
Baby mesclun greens tossed with zesty Italian dressing roasted red peppers, walnuts, gorgonzola, apple, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, crispy prosciutto. Topped with our hand cut, in house marinated Steak Tips
More about Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
Achilito's Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Achilitos Taqueria

265 patriot place, Foxborough

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ancho Steak Salad*$10.50
Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
More about Achilitos Taqueria

