Go
Main picView gallery

Foxtail Coffee - Maitland Social House

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

360 East Horatio Avenue

Maitland, FL 32751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

360 East Horatio Avenue, Maitland FL 32751

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sanford Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
160 Independence Lane Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Elevate Kava Bar & Social Lounge - Maitland
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Orlando Avenue Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Cow&Cheese - 400 South Orlando Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 South Orlando Avenue Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Slidders Pizza - 400 North
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
933 South Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maitland

The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Enzian Theater
orange star4.3 • 3
1300 S Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Maitland

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Apopka

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Foxtail Coffee - Maitland Social House

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston