The Foxtail

The Foxtail is a lively restaurant and bar serving brunch, lunch, dinner, craft cocktails and featuring a raw bar. It specializes in locally sourced, quality ingredients with cuisine inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and California.

5237 MAIN ST • $$

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic
LITTLE GEM$13.00
fattoush, cabbage, lettuce, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, toasted pita, sumac citrus viniagrette
THE FOX BURGER$16.00
two patties, grilled and griddled, swiss, cabbage, garlic dressing, tomato, pickles, fries
SALMON POKE BOWL$14.00
spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame
KIDS CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES$9.00
BASIC B BURGER$17.00
two patties, grilled and griddled, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, house-made 1000, fries
SHRIMP POKE BOWL$15.00
spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, ginger soy drizzle, asparagus
LAMB & BEEF KEFTA KABOB$13.00
original hummus, pita, mediterranean lemon salsa
BEEF SHAWARMA$18.00
pita, onions, roasted tomatoes, parsley, radish, tahini sauce, fries
TUNA POKE BOWL$16.00
spicy mayo, cucumber, radish, ginger soy drizzle, black sesame
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5237 MAIN ST

DOWNERS GROVE IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

