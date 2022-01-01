Foxtown Brewing
If you make an online order please leave a description of your vehicle so we know who to deliver food to, or feel free call us at 262-292-5700 to let us know you are here for your curb side delivery.
FRENCH FRIES
6411 W Mequon Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6411 W Mequon Road
Mequon WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foxtown Heritage Meats
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Man - Mequon Market
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Corazon
local farm-to-table Mexican cuisine
Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!