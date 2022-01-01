Go
Foxtown Brewing

If you make an online order please leave a description of your vehicle so we know who to deliver food to, or feel free call us at 262-292-5700 to let us know you are here for your curb side delivery.

FRENCH FRIES

6411 W Mequon Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)

Popular Items

Foxtown 1857 Burger$15.00
1/3 pound house ground Brisket Patty, Jones Farm Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Tomato Onion Jam, Bone Marrow Butter, Sesame Seed Bun
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Brisket Burger$12.00
1/3 pound house ground brisket patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, house beer cheese sauce.
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Jones Farm bacon, lettuce, tomato, red, cilantro mayo.
Smoked BBQ Pork$11.00
House Pulled Pork, Maple Bacon BeerBQ with Hamiltons Party Stout, Sweet Chili Slaw, Crispy Brick Oven Amber soaked Leeks, Sesame Seed Bun
Cheese Curds$10.00
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Served with House Ranch
Kids Cheese Burger$6.00
1/3 pound all Brisket Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Foxtown Fish Fry$16.00
Breaded cod, fries, rye bread, tartar, coleslaw, lemon
Brewery Brussels$11.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, Baltic porter gastrique, roasted walnuts, crispy bacon, fried garlic chips
Buffalo Chicken Sand$14.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, House Made Sweet Chili Slaw, House Made Pickles, Mayo, and our famous Foxtown Buffalo Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6411 W Mequon Road

Mequon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

