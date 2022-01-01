Go
Toast

Foxtown Heritage Meats

Come in and enjoy!

11020 Weston Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

11020 Weston Drive

Mequon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Screaming Tuna - Mequon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Cafe Corazon

No reviews yet

local farm-to-table Mexican cuisine

Pizza Man - Mequon Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston