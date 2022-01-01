Foxxhole House
Come in and enjoy!
912 n 2nd street
Popular Items
Location
912 n 2nd street
Timpson TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MayMay's
Specialty Coffee and Mini Cake Donuts (Pizza, Wings, and other food specials coming soon!)
Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Tomé Express
Tome Express Nacogdoches- Chef Made Meals for those on the GO!!
We offer Drive Thru, Delivery, Curbside, and Pick up!
Java Jacks Coffee House
You can now order ahead from your favorite local Coffee Shop!