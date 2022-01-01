Go
Toast

Foxy's Harbor Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

125 Mulberry St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pan seared seasoned chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche Bun w/ mango chutney and a side of your choice
Fish Taco$16.00
[Well, actually a Burrito!]
A giant soft tortilla filled with Grilled Catfish, Chili - Garlic Sauce, shredded Cabbage, Cheese and fresh Pico de Gallo.
Tuna Sandwich$20.00
6 oz Ahi Tuna fillet served with Wasabi mayo on the side. This sandwich has been a Foxy’s favorite for over a decade!
Crabcake Sandwich$28.00
We make them fresh daily with just enough crushed Saltines to hold the Crabmeat together! Sautéed and served with Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Roll
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
See full menu

Location

125 Mulberry St.

St.Michaels MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wildset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hammys Burgers & Shakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston