Foxy's Harbor Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
125 Mulberry St.
Popular Items
Location
125 Mulberry St.
St.Michaels MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Wildset
Come in and enjoy!
Hammys Burgers & Shakes
Come on in and enjoy!
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.
Theo's Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!