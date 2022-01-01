Go
Toast

Fozzy's

Come in and enjoy!

150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meaty Mac N Cheese$14.00
3 cheese blend mac & cheese + chicken your way tossed in your favorite wing sauce + breadcrumb topping
Crab Rangoon Eggrolls$11.00
Creamy crab dip stuffed in an eggroll + deep fried + sweet and sour sauce
Side French Fries
Fozzy Burger$14.00
Keep it simple
Please Select Your Choice Of Cheese
+
Your Choice Of
Lettuce Tomato Onion. Pickle. Mayo
Don't Forget Bacon
Pound of Jumbo Wings$13.00
Pound Bone-in or Boneless with choice of sauce and dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled or fried chicken + choice of buffalo sauce + lettuce + tomato + shredded cheese
Southwest Rolls$10.00
Ground Beef + Green Peppers + Onions + Tomato + Cheddar + Mozzarella +Black Beans + Corn. Served With Chipotle Ranch
Jumbo Pretzel$9.00
A Jumbo Hot Baked Pretzel + Sauce Choice
Rodeo Burger$15.00
Cheddar + Thick Aged Bacon + Lettuce + Fried Onion Straws + BBQ Sauce
Dressing/Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Location

150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy

Spring Hill TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Spring Hill

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

The Spot Burgers and Beers

No reviews yet

We look forward to you enjoying our West Coast Style Burger made with 100% American Beef (no fillers, preservatives or additives), crisp lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, onions (grilled upon request) and Spot Sauce all served on a Fresh Toasted Bun. Enjoy with a side of fries, zucchini fries or onion rings. Finish off your meal with a cold fountain drink, local craft beer or milk shake.

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston